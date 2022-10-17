Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Did not have a tackle in a 30-29 win over Las Vegas. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 30-29 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 40-17 loss to the Jets

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 20 yards in a 20-17 loss to Philadelphia. The Summerville alum has 8 catches for 49 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not have a tackle in a 29-22 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 37-15 win over Carolina. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 22-10 win over the Rams. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

