Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Damien Wilson, left, defensive back Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Did not have a tackle in a 30-29 win over Las Vegas. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 30-29 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 40-17 loss to the Jets

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 20 yards in a 20-17 loss to Philadelphia. The Summerville alum has 8 catches for 49 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not have a tackle in a 29-22 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 37-15 win over Carolina. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 22-10 win over the Rams. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

