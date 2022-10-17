Lowcountry NFL Update Week 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 1 tackle and 1 pass deflection in a 24-20 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Bye Week

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 24-16 loss to Minnesota

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 7 yards in a 19-9 loss to Seattle. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 56 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle in a 12-7 loss to Washington. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 28-14 loss to Atlanta. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 26-17 loss to Philadelphia. The former Berkeley DB has 9 tackles this season

