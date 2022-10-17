Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates.

The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm.

Sign-ups will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army on 2135 Ashley River Road.

The organization requires several documents to determine qualifications:

Your state-issued ID or passport

An original birth certificate or passport for all children 12 years and under on Christmas Day. Medicaid cards with birth dates are also accepted.

September 2022 EBT printout or current six-month recertification. EBT cards, online apps and texts will not be accepted.

Proof of all household income and all expenses if not receiving EBT. All documents must be on paper. No apps accepted.

In addition to the requirements, the Salvation Army has some guidelines for the sign-up process. The organization says children will not be allowed and they will practice social distancing and may require masks. They say a possible wait outside is also possible.

Those interested will need to have all documentation on hand to start the application process. There are no online applications.

Anyone with questions can contact the organization at 843-747-5271.

