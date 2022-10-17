SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates

The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates.

The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm.

Sign-ups will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army on 2135 Ashley River Road.

The organization requires several documents to determine qualifications:

  • Your state-issued ID or passport
  • An original birth certificate or passport for all children 12 years and under on Christmas Day. Medicaid cards with birth dates are also accepted.
  • September 2022 EBT printout or current six-month recertification. EBT cards, online apps and texts will not be accepted.
  • Proof of all household income and all expenses if not receiving EBT. All documents must be on paper. No apps accepted.

In addition to the requirements, the Salvation Army has some guidelines for the sign-up process. The organization says children will not be allowed and they will practice social distancing and may require masks. They say a possible wait outside is also possible.

Those interested will need to have all documentation on hand to start the application process. There are no online applications.

Anyone with questions can contact the organization at 843-747-5271.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham...
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
Pattison's Academy in West Ashley serves both children and young adults with varying...
Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates