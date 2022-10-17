SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Supreme Court to hear lawsuit against abortion ban this week

The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case against South...
The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions as early as six weeks.(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions as early as six weeks.

Arguments are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They will be live-streamed online.

The case had previously been heard in lower courts and the law has been blocked from going into effect since Aug. 17.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians who provide abortions in South Carolina. The legal argument in the lawsuit says the ban violates the state’s constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

The lawsuit says the ban provides inadequate protections for SC patients’ health and sets conditions for sexual assault victims’ access to abortion on disclosing personal information to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston
Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from...
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announces the results of the 2022 State Report...
Good news, challenges revealed in South Carolina school report cards, Spearman says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Walmart selling over-the-counter hearing aids