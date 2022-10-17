State of the ports address touches on new projects, record fiscal years post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin addressed stakeholders Monday giving the State of the Ports speech. She described the record fiscal year, detailed future projects and explained how the ports recovered after the pandemic and supply chain crisis.

Melvin talked about flexible schedules with the ports open seven days a week, utilizing inland ports to place cargo and staying open to changing times for maritime cargo ship drop offs. She says a major help was using chassis, a trailer for trucks that hold a ship cargo container, to get things moved quickly.

“Those are the fluidity measures that we implemented, and we will continue with throughout the remainder of this year for the benefit of our customers and our maritime community,” Melvin says.

Also on Monday, the agency held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Naval Base Intermodal Facility. An intermodal facility is a place where the port can send shipping containers from the terminals where the containers can then be picked up by trains.

The nearby Hugh Leatherman is connected to the facility with a dedicated road. Across the water, the Wando Welch terminals will be able to send containers on barges up the Cooper River to the facility. There, Norfolk Southern and CSX railways will load the containers stacked two high onto trains for inland shipping.

The state legislature invested $150 million for the inner barge harbor plan and $450 million for the construction of the Naval Base Intermodal Facility.

“You have to find the next generation of infrastructure projects that you’re going to invest in. That is what the Navy Base Intermodal Facility represents for us. It, along with an inner harbor barge, will give us ways to competitively move freight in addition to what our motor carriers move for us. It’s 25% of our business, what moves by rail,” Melvin says.

Melvin also encouraged anyone who is interested to come to a community meeting about the redevelopment of Union Pier next week. The Union Pier will soon become a port of call for cruise ships instead of a home port and use some of the waterfront for development.

“I think this project will be transformational for the City of Charleston returning access to the waterfront for many people throughout the city. So, we look forward to delivering a really great project for everybody to be proud of,” Melvin says.

Her key points of the State of the Ports Address included how Charleston moved up to the number eight port in the country from number nine last year. She also shared that in the record-breaking fiscal year, eleven of the twelve months were record breaking months. As Charleston continues to grow, she hopes the state will continue to value and invest in the growing industry that creates a more than $63 billion economic impact statewide.

