SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH LIVE: South Carolina to release school report cards

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials are set to announce the state’s school report card Monday morning.

The announcement of the 2022 School Report Card will take place at 10 a.m. at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

The report details the results of the 2020-2021 school year and is prepared by the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is expected to be one of several speakers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
Pattison's Academy in West Ashley serves both children and young adults with varying...
Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit shares ways to make Halloween more inclusive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Citrus crops in jeopardy after Hurricane Ian