WATCH LIVE: South Carolina to release school report cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials are set to announce the state’s school report card Monday morning.

The announcement of the 2022 School Report Card will take place at 10 a.m. at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

The report details the results of the 2020-2021 school year and is prepared by the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is expected to be one of several speakers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.