1 injured in Mount Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Hidden Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they located the fire on the second floor of the home.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital by EMS. There was no immediate word on their condition.

