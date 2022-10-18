SC Lottery
2 injured in incident at Dept. of Juvenile Justice in Columbia

The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed there is an active law enforcement presence at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed an active law enforcement presence at the Department of Juvenile Justice Tuesday morning.

One staff member and one juvenile were injured in the incident, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said. By just before noon, everyone had been accounted for and the scene was deemed secure, she said.

A helicopter was at the site and law enforcement in body armor was seen entering the building Tuesday morning.

Wunderlich said that SLED was unable to release further details as of Tuesday afternoon because of the ongoing investigation.

The DJJ has been the center of multiple incidents in the last year including incidents of juveniles climbing over razor wire, a group attack that sent a teenager to a hospital, and a civil rights investigation involving the department.

