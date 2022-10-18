SC Lottery
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police responded to a triple shooting at the corner of Hunters Ridge Lane and...
North Charleston Police responded to a triple shooting at the corner of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. One person died and two others were hospitalized.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston.

Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a report of a shooting. Officers found three shooting victims, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

One of those victims, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Police arrested 23-year-old Avery Aaron Adams as a suspect in the shooting early Sunday morning.

He was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

