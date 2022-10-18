Along Orangeburg Road, construction for new builds and associated road work continues

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more new neighborhoods continue to pop up along Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County and will ultimately impact traffic in the area.

At the Knighsville Development, Summerville Town Council recently approved a delay for the developer building out the right and left-turn lanes until the 100th house was finished. The developer still expects the lanes to be built before the houses are move-in ready.

The Summerville Planning Commission discussed a timeline of two years to build the lanes, and two to three years to complete the 100th house.

Another developer down Orangeburg Road, at the Shobe Tract of land, is going to have to create a middle turn lane as construction begins on the neighborhood. Summerville officials say these requirements are from the Department of Transportation and should lessen traffic.

If the upcoming Dorchester County Penny Tax Referendum passes and continues to fund road projects, Orangeburg Road is on the list to be widened to four lanes.

Dorchester County residents already pay one cent towards road improvement and have for nearly 20 years. But the transportation penny is up for a vote to be continued with a new set of roads and projects.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.