SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Along Orangeburg Road, construction for new builds and associated road work continues

More and more new neighborhoods continue to pop up along Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County and will ultimately impact traffic in the area.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more new neighborhoods continue to pop up along Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County and will ultimately impact traffic in the area.

At the Knighsville Development, Summerville Town Council recently approved a delay for the developer building out the right and left-turn lanes until the 100th house was finished. The developer still expects the lanes to be built before the houses are move-in ready.

The Summerville Planning Commission discussed a timeline of two years to build the lanes, and two to three years to complete the 100th house.

Another developer down Orangeburg Road, at the Shobe Tract of land, is going to have to create a middle turn lane as construction begins on the neighborhood. Summerville officials say these requirements are from the Department of Transportation and should lessen traffic.

If the upcoming Dorchester County Penny Tax Referendum passes and continues to fund road projects, Orangeburg Road is on the list to be widened to four lanes.

Dorchester County residents already pay one cent towards road improvement and have for nearly 20 years. But the transportation penny is up for a vote to be continued with a new set of roads and projects.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a German Shepherd found...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a German Shepherd found...
SLIDESHOW: Dog found shot in shoulder on Wadmalaw Island
The City of Isle of Palms is holding the first of two public hearings to discuss limiting...
Isle of Palms council discussing limiting development in Wild Dunes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Along Orangeburg Road, construction for new builds and associated road work continues