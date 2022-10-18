City of Folly Beach pauses issuance of business licenses for short-term rentals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning Tuesday, the City of Folly Beach is pausing the distribution of short-term rental licenses, with some exceptions.

At Tuesday’s Special City Council Meeting, an ordinance that temporarily paused the Issuance of new business licenses for short-term rentals will go into effect.

The city said this three-month, short-term rental license pause will be in place until a vote is scheduled for a new license cap. The cap was presented by a group of concerned citizens.

Back in June, city leaders voted against capping short-term rentals on Folly Beach. Since then, a new cap was proposed by a citizen group called Save Folly’s Future, which proposes a limit of 800 short-term rental licenses for nonresident owners.

The city said because the group’s petition received a significant number of signatures, the City Council will be forced to either adopt their proposed cap on rentals or put the question to a vote of the public. While they verify signatures and get everything sorted out, this pause on license distribution will be in place.

But not everyone will feel its effects.

Some exceptions for this suspension include renewals of all licenses that were issued year to date in 2022, new owners of all properties that were licensed year to date in 2022, houses either under construction or with applications into the building department, and licenses issued to primary residences.

The city said this short-term rental license suspension is meant to preserve the status quo until the question is settled one way or the other, and they’re working to make that happen as quickly as possible.

The meeting will take place Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at 21 Center Street in the 2nd Floor Council Chamber.

