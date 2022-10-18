Coastal Carolina picked 8th in Sun Belt preseason poll

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball student-athlete Essam Mostafa was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt second team, the Sun Belt Conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Last season, Mostafa played in 33 games and averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also had a team-high 13 double-doubles on the season.

Over his two-year career, Mostafa has scored 745 points and grabbed 542 rebounds. He is 255 points shy of becoming the 23rd player in Coastal Carolina men’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points. He also has 542 career rebounds and his 9.2 rebounds per game average over his first two years, is the top career rebounding average in program history.

The Chanticleers were picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll.

Louisiana was the top pick to win the conference with 190 total points and 10 first-place votes. Texas State was picked second with 162 total points and one first-place vote. South Alabama received 150 total points and one first-place vote, while Sun Belt newcomer James Madison was picked fourth with 149 total points and one first-place vote. Georgia State finished fifth in the poll with 127 total points and a first-place vote.

Another conference newcomer Marshall, leads off the second five teams with 122 total points, followed by Appalachian State with 120 points and the Chanticleers with 100 points. Old Dominion (93 pts.) was picked to finish ninth, while Troy (76 pts.) rounds out the top 10.

Finishing out the poll are Georgia Southern (69 pts.), Arkansas State (48 pts.), Southern Miss (34 pts.), and ULM (30 pts.).

CCU’s season will begin Monday, Nov. 7, with St. Mary’s (Md.) visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Louisiana - 190 (10)

2. Texas State - 162 (1)

3. South Alabama - 150 (1)

4. James Madison - 149 (1)

5. Georgia State - 127 (1)

6. Marshall - 122

7. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM - 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (Jr., F, Roseville, Calif.)

2022-23 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference

First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Vado Morse, James Madison

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama

Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss

Kobe Julien, Louisiana

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina

Greg Parham II, South Alabama

Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM

Andrew Taylor, Marshall

Zay Williams, Troy

