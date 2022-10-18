The coldest air of the season is on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will bring us some of the coldest air of the season for today, Wednesday and Thursday. Look for plenty of sunshine today but brisk with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Much cooler tonight with high pressure overhead and a clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the 30s to right around 40 degrees inland, low to mid 40s along the coast. Tomorrow and Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and cold morning temps. In fact, the coldest high temperature for Thursday at the airport in North Charleston is 62 degrees set in 1974. We will come close to breaking that record, we are forecasting a high temperatures of 62 degrees. Patchy frost will also be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night, especially for areas along and west of Interstate 95. By Friday and the weekend, temps will rebound into the low to mid 70s but still running below normal. Normal high for this time of year is 78 degrees. Enjoy the fall weather!

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 66, Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 67, Low 43.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 47.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 59.

