Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a body pulled from a pond Monday in James Island was that of a man reported missing by his family.

Andrew Hyams, 29, was found in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Coroner confirmed a body discovered Monday night was that of Andrew Hyams, 29, who was reported missing earlier in the day by his family. (Charleston Police Department)

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in the pond and recovered a body, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

