Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a body pulled from a pond Monday in James Island was that of a man reported missing by his family.
Andrew Hyams, 29, was found in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in the pond and recovered a body, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.
