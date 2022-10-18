SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place late Monday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a body pulled from a pond Monday in James Island was that of a man reported missing by his family.

Andrew Hyams, 29, was found in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Coroner confirmed a body discovered Monday night was that of Andrew...
The Charleston County Coroner confirmed a body discovered Monday night was that of Andrew Hyams, 29, who was reported missing earlier in the day by his family. (Charleston Police Department)

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in the pond and recovered a body, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

Latest News

The new $11 million Lidl store, located at 8849 Dorchester Rd., will celebrate its grand...
Lidl to hold grand opening of new North Charleston store Wednesday
Registration is now open for Goose Creek Library’s “Stem Saturday” event.
Goose Creek Library holding ‘STEM Saturday’ event
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Turn lane closures to impact traffic on Glenn McConnell Pkwy