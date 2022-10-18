Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.

The Summerville Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area.

Firefighters said they located a fire at Mad Fish Sushi and Hibachi Grill in the Ridgeway Plaza.

Summerville Fire spokesman Jeremiah Lee said crews entered the building and located a fire in the kitchen that activated the sprinkler system in the building.

Heat and water damage to the restaurant are “extensive,” Lee said.

Lee says smoke from the fire spread into the neighboring businesses.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Lee said one lane of Old Trolley Road would be closed while crews were on the scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

