CSU’s McCleondon, Anderson earn Big South weekly honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (Atlanta, Ga.) has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Camels’ defensive end Brevin Allen (Greensboro, N.C.) is the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the seventh week of the 2022 regular-season. Charleston Southern’s Jeremiah McClendon (Delray Beach, Fla.) is the Special Teams Player of the Week, and Buccaneers’ wide receiver Seth Anderson (Suwanee, Ga.) is the Freshman of the Week.

With :03 seconds left, McClendon sealed Charleston Southern’s first win of the season as he blocked Bryant’s 32-yard game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

Anderson caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in CSU’s 24-23 Big South win at Bryant. Three of his receptions went for first downs, and he provided the go-ahead score on a 39-yard pass play with :58 seconds left in the game.

