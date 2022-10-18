Georgetown County man sentenced in fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced a Georgetown County man to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in a home invasion near Andrews.

Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, was sentenced to 30 years on charges of voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 10, 2021, incident that led to the death of William Butler II, 64, of Gapway Road, Weaver said.

Investigators said Powers entered the Butler home on a Wednesday evening, thinking the man and his wife would be at church, but say Butler decided to stay home that night.

The victim was found dead of blunt force trauma.

Deputies said a truck, firearms and jewelry were missing from the house. The truck was found burned on a logging road near Big Dam Swamp and Cumbee Roads, deputues said.

Investigators discovered that Powers had rented a small house from the Butlers and had done construction work inside their home as payment.

