Goose Creek Library holding ‘STEM Saturday’ event

Registration is now open for Goose Creek Library's "Stem Saturday" event.
Registration is now open for Goose Creek Library’s “Stem Saturday” event.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Registration is now open for Goose Creek Library’s “Stem Saturday” event.

The event is from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday.

Derik Pack, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers will lead the event.

Pack will read a book from the Questioneers series and discuss engineering principles with students.

Pack will also teach the students how to design a house that can withstand “wolf’s blow” using gumdrops, toothpicks and paper plates.

Families will also get free STEM home-use activity sources.

“Libraries provide a range of crucial services for our communities. As our IEEE section restarts our STEM efforts, we wanted to engage, support and grow where the community resides,” Pack said. “Teaming with BCLS on STEM makes sense because we can add one more activity with the many great programs BCLS conducts. Our goal is to introduce elementary-age students to engineering and give parents IEEE STEM resources.”

A link to register for the event can be found here.

The Goose Creek Library is located at 325 Old Moncks Corner Road.

