GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island.

The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.

“Timbo is very friendly and is expected to recover,” Hyman said.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting Timbo.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a case of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call deputies at 843-743-7200.

