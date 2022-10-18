SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jury convicts fake federal agent of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit photos

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. has been convicted by a jury after officials say he pretended to be a federal agent while soliciting porn from children. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man accused of pretending to be a federal agent to solicit pornography from children has been convicted by a federal jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. created a fake identity to impersonate a federal agent. He used the fake identity to coerce underage girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send the images to him online.

WCJB reports Oglesby would threaten to have the girls arrested, imprisoned, or killed if they did not comply while pretending to be an agent.

In September 2021, the FBI said it searched Oglesby’s home and found him with a young girl who ran away from home. His cellphone showed he was logged into multiple applications using the false identity.

Oglesby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years in federal prison on two counts, and a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, which could be up to 20 years on another count.

The FBI investigated the case with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Weatherford Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

Attorneys representing prominent former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking that a...
Murdaugh defense team wants judge to strike prosecution's request for alibi
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference announcing...
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier