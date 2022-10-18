SC Lottery
Turn lane closures to impact traffic on Glenn McConnell Pkwy

Turn lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway will impact traffic for the next several weeks.
By Steven Ardary
Oct. 18, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Turn lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway will impact traffic for the next several weeks.

Officials say the right turn lanes at Goodwill Way, Mary Ader Avenue and Baird Cove will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction.

Officials say drivers can still make right turns at the intersections.

Charleston County says closures are expected to last three weeks.

The closures are part of the larger Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project that looks to relieve traffic congestion on the road and improve bike and pedestrian access in the area.

