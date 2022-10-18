Law enforcement responding to incident at Dept. of Juvenile Justice in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed there is an active law enforcement presence at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Officials said an active incident is underway at the Broad River Road facility and multiple agencies are responding, WIS-TV reported.

A DJJ spokesman said one staff member has been injured and taken to an area hospital.

A helicopter was at the site and law enforcement in body armor was seen entering the building Tuesday morning.

The DJJ has been the center of multiple incidents in the last year including incidents of juveniles climbing over razor wire, a group attack that sent a teenager to a hospital, and a civil rights investigation involving the department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.