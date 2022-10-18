Lidl to hold grand opening of new North Charleston store Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - International grocer Lidl will open its newest Lowcountry location Wednesday morning in the North Charleston area with a giveaway for the first 100 people in line before the ribbon cutting.

The new store, located at 8849 Dorchester Rd., will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The new $11 million store was designed and built for Lidl from the ground up, the company said.

On opening day, the store promises “get-them-while-you-can” special offers. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways.

The new store will tout what it calls a world-class shopping experience in an easy-to-shop layout designed to be convenient for customers and friendlier toward the environment. The store will use natural, non-ozone-depleting refrigerants and will offer a bright and inviting layout, illuminated with natural light and high-efficiency LED lighting, which reduces energy usage by up to 75% over traditional bulbs.

Lidl sells hundreds of organic and gluten-free products, unique specialty items like hard-to-find cheeses, authentic specialty sauces, and cured meats, along with award-winning food and wine.

Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time. Produce is brought in fresh each day and features more than 100 high quality fresh fruit and vegetable options.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said Lidl is “synonymous with quality and affordability.”

“Lidl will join North Charleston’s thriving business community, adding new jobs and capital investment, only strengthening our local economy,” Summey said. “Welcome to North Charleston.”

The new store brings more than 40 jobs with starting pay of $16.50 and comprehensive benefits. Lidl offers healthcare for full and part-time positions, regardless of hours worked each week.

Lidl is proud to partner with Lowcountry Food Bank to provide food to community members in need. Throughout the entire grand opening weekend, Wednesday-Sunday, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl member who signs up and sets Lidl North Charleston as their home store.

