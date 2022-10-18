SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. (KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighborhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis had begun hearing evidence Monday in the trial’s punishment phase.

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who has been reported missing.
Charleston Police looking for missing man
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

Latest News

Turn lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway will impact traffic for the next several weeks.
Turn lane closures to impact traffic on Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement...
Man convicted of Texas deputy's murder asks for death penalty
Beginning Tuesday, the City of Folly Beach is pausing the distribution of short-term rental...
City of Folly Beach pauses issuance of business licenses for short-term rentals