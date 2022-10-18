MUSC shares response to last week’s baby formula recall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is sharing how they’re responding to a recent recall of several ready to feed baby formula products.

MUSC said once they heard about the recall, they immediately pulled and replaced products that may have been impacted from their inventory.

MUSC Neonatal Dietician Allison Prince said they learned about the voluntary recall of 2-ounce ready-to-feed formula bottles from Abbott from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Brands affected by the recall include several Similac products and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

The bottles were recalled because a small percentage of caps may not have been sealed completely, which could lead to the product spoiling.

The hospital said parents can learn if their formula is affected through the lot numbers on the product or by the expiration date in the box the formula came in.

“We are fortunate here in the hospital that we had lot numbers that were not impacted by the recall, and we were able to obtain new formula,” Prince said, “so we do not necessarily have to switch any infants off their current product. For patients at home, it would be important to find a product that’s not recalled and look for the safest alternative.”

Abbott said the recall isn’t expected to impact the country’s supply of baby formula.

The hospital said they have enough formula available for the infants in their care.

