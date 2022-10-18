New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in Summerville who will be surprised with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Chick-fil-A has also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to aid in the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry.

Chick-fil-A Cane Bay is the 20th location to open in the Charleston market and brings approximately 120 new jobs to the community.

