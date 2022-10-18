SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant(Source: Jackson Spalding)
By Amanda Curry
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in Summerville who will be surprised with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Chick-fil-A has also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to aid in the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry.

Chick-fil-A Cane Bay is the 20th location to open in the Charleston market and brings approximately 120 new jobs to the community.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston Wednesday morning.
Jersey Mike’s opens new downtown location with fundraiser
The O’Mobile food truck will open Thursday to honor the work of firefighters and first...
O’Charley’s opens food truck outside damaged N. Charleston location
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wine and Food Festival Opening Night
Most of the state's highest-rated IPAs are brewed in the Lowcountry.
Here are SC’s highest-rated IPAs...and Charleston dominates the list
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reported fire at O'Charley's