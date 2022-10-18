New suit against Diocese of Charleston claims assault, battery by student’s former mentor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston alleging assault and battery by a former chaplain at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.

This lawsuit filed in Charleston County is just the latest in a string of lawsuits claiming misconduct in the Diocese of Charleston.

The lawsuit claims the male victim met the Rev. Bryan Babick in Fall 2014 when he was a student at Bishop England High School.

The complaint states in May 2019, after the victim graduated from a seminary college, he met with Babick at what was supposed to be a celebration. However, the victim started to have double vision after dinner, according to the suit.

Attorneys allege the victim then went unconscious and woke up naked with Babick allegedly performing a sex act on him. The victim filed a report weeks after the alleged incident happened.

These claims are the latest of several lawsuits against the diocese.

In 2021, a $300 million class action suit action suit was filed against the diocese and Bishop England, claiming an employee recorded minors in a locker room.

In April, two separate suits were filed claiming negligence against the diocese connected to that voyeurism case. Those cases are still pending.

