Ready for a cooldown? Temperatures could match coldest high temperature Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving toward the Lowcountry could help temperatures come close to breaking a temperature record by the middle of the week.

The lowest high temperature on record for Wednesday is 62 degrees set in 1974, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

That cold front will help temperatures drop enough to possibly match or break that record.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist says the low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will into the upper 30s.

Boom!! Cold Snap Alert! Look at the morning temps Wednesday and Thursday in the Lowcountry of South Carolina! #coldsnap #weather #scwx #cold pic.twitter.com/dPVUq6K1cT — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) October 17, 2022

But a warm-up will follow quickly, driving temperatures back into the 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.