Ready for a cooldown? Temperatures could match coldest high temperature Wednesday
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving toward the Lowcountry could help temperatures come close to breaking a temperature record by the middle of the week.
The lowest high temperature on record for Wednesday is 62 degrees set in 1974, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.
That cold front will help temperatures drop enough to possibly match or break that record.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist says the low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will into the upper 30s.
But a warm-up will follow quickly, driving temperatures back into the 70s by the weekend.
