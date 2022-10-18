SC Lottery
Ready for a cooldown? Temperatures could match coldest high temperature Wednesday

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving toward the Lowcountry could help temperatures come close to breaking a temperature record by the middle of the week.

The lowest high temperature on record for Wednesday is 62 degrees set in 1974, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

That cold front will help temperatures drop enough to possibly match or break that record.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist says the low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will into the upper 30s.

But a warm-up will follow quickly, driving temperatures back into the 70s by the weekend.

