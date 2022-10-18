SC Lottery
SC Emergency Management Dept. launches new earthquake website

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched a new earthquake tool for residents across the state.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched a new earthquake tool for residents across the state.

The website launch comes during the state’s earthquake preparedness week.

SCEMD says the new website is designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to prepare for them.

The website has interactive sections including a home hazard hunt, an interactive map of earthquakes and safety tips.

The agency says South Carolina usually gets 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, but this year the state has experienced over 80 so far.

Officials say this shows earthquakes can happen anywhere in the state.

The new website can be accessed on any device at earthquake.sc.

