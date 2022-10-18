SC Lottery
SC Health Dept. will accept federal immunization records for military children

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced schools can now temporarily accept federal immunization records for military children.

Previously, schools could only accept records from DHEC’s system. Medical providers on the state’s military bases do not use the same system.

This created a barrier for children to get enrolled in schools.

The new decision now removes that barrier and allows schools to accept signed federal forms.

State law requires children attending nursery, preschool or any public and private school to be up to date on certain shots.

A full list of immunization requirements for each grade level can be found at dhec.sc.gov.

Officials say this is only temporary until a solution can be found to allow the different systems to interact.

