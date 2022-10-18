SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trooper’s wife says ‘long road ahead’ after hit-and-run crash

Community rallying around SCHP Lance Corporal Devin Kugler
Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler and his wife
Lance Cpl. Trooper Kugler and his wife(Family submission)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina state trooper is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was standing outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck. A suspect accused of fleeing the scene has been arrested.

Kugler’s wife, Mandie, said he is in critical condition in the ICU at Greenville Memorial Hospital after the crash. Kugler suffered a broken pelvis, a shattered humerus, multiple breaks in his left tibia, contusions, cuts and road rash.

Lance Corporal Devin Kugler Recovery Fund

He is sedated currently, but Mandie said her husband is a fighter. He has been able to wiggle both sets of toes, squeeze her hand, and his pupils react to light.

She said CT scans show he doesn’t have severe head trauma or severe abdominal injuries.

“I am so grateful for this,” Mandie Kugler posted on Facebook. “I cannot express the blessing this is.”

Mandie and Devin Kugler have five children and are expecting another baby. A fundraiser set up to help with his medical expenses has already raised more than $14,300.

“Pray for our babies, as this has been emotional for them as they grasp what has happened to their dad,” Mandie Kugler said in her post.

Read her full update below:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

The clock is ticking for Republican lawmakers in South Carolina to pass tighter abortion...
State senate continues debate abortion laws
MUSC said once they heard about the recall, they immediately pulled and replaced products that...
MUSC shares response to last week’s baby formula recall
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a German Shepherd found...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State senate continues debate abortion laws
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC shares response to last week’s baby formula recall