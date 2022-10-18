WATCH LIVE: Police, FBI to give update on case of missing Ga. toddler feared dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Chatham County, Georgia and the FBI plan to speak to reporters about the case of a Georgia toddler who went missing earlier this month.

Quinton Simon was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, police and the FBI have said they believe the 20-month-old is dead.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m.

Last week, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said during a news conference that they consider the boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, a suspect, but Hadley said she hadn’t been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

The toddler’s mother called 911 on the morning of Oct. 5 to report him missing, saying she had last seen her son inside his playpen. Police and volunteers quickly fanned out across the neighborhood just outside Savannah to look for the child, who was described as last seen wearing a Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

In the days that followed, police obtained a warrant to search the child’s home with assistance from FBI agents. They drained a pool in the backyard and used search dogs to comb woods near the house.

Hadley declined to specify what led police to believe the boy is dead.

“What I can say is the evidence we have so far based on multiple search warrants and interviews has led us to the conclusion that Quinton is deceased,” the chief said.

He also wouldn’t say why police suspect the boy’s mother, though he said she is currently the only suspect. Asked why police named her as a suspect but hadn’t charged her, Hadley said: “We will only do that when we feel we have everything we need.”

FBI agent Will Clarke, who supervises the bureau’s office in Savannah, said agents were assisting local police in their search for Quinton within a few hours of him being reported missing. Clarke said the FBI sent a team that specializes in child abductions to help.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

