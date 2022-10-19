SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

BMW investing $1.7 billion in new Upstate facility, electric vehicles

BMW Group announces new investment
BMW Group announces new investment(BMW Group PressClub USA)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg.

The company said the new high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff near Plant Spartanburg will create 300 new jobs, encompass over one million square feet and produce next-generation batteries for fully electric vehicles.

With a commitment to strengthening its regional supply chain, the BMW Group said it aims to purchase battery cells for its electric vehicles where production takes place.

Future home of BMW signs
Future home of BMW signs(WHNS)

Plant Spartanburg currently produces lithium-ion battery modules for the two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles built at the plant, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and BMW X5 xDrive45e. In 2021, nearly 70,000 electrified BMWs were built on-site. The plant also produces the BMW X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles and four BMW M models. Production of the all-new hybrid-electric BMW XM will begin later this year.

“This is a very important step for Plant Spartanburg as we continue our legacy of producing high-quality vehicles, and build on the success of the last 30 years,” said BMW Manufacturing President and CEO Dr. Robert Engelhorn. “With this latest investment, we futureproof our operations and prepare the plant for electrification and new technologies, ensuring both the long-term success of our company and our position as an attractive and viable employer in the state of South Carolina.”

To learn more about BMW’s Upstate manufacturing operations, click here.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

Latest News

Geoff Nuttall, 56, died, according to festival spokesperson Jenny Ouellette. He was undergoing...
Spoleto Festival music director dies as 56
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Susan Batts lost her daughter Kaiea last summer when the car she was traveling in hit a tree on...
Johns Island residents want solutions for deadly crashes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Johns Island residents want solutions for deadly crashes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel