SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport.(CeanOrrett / Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport.

The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In addition to the direct flight, the airline announced three destinations served by their one-stop, no plane change BreezeThru service. The three flights will service Tulsa, Okla., Huntsville, Ala. and Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark.

Service to Tulsa will run Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning March 1, Huntsville will run Thursdays and Sundays beginning March 2 and flights to Bentonville-Fayetteville will run Fridays and Mondays beginning March 3.

Breeze already serves 22 destinations from Charleston.

Flights can be booked at www.flybreeze.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Jim Clyburn visits Palmetto Goodwill
Developers are proposing to build the 'Harbor View Towns' near the intersection of the James...
Plans for new development on James Island under review
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries and today they’ll be opening their...
New grocery store grand opening in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Plans for new development on James Island under review