Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport.

The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In addition to the direct flight, the airline announced three destinations served by their one-stop, no plane change BreezeThru service. The three flights will service Tulsa, Okla., Huntsville, Ala. and Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark.

Service to Tulsa will run Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning March 1, Huntsville will run Thursdays and Sundays beginning March 2 and flights to Bentonville-Fayetteville will run Fridays and Mondays beginning March 3.

Breeze already serves 22 destinations from Charleston.

Flights can be booked at www.flybreeze.com.

