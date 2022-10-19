Clemson’s PJ Hall Tabbed Preseason Second Team All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) was tabbed preseason second team All-ACC on Tuesday by league media, which was announced by the conference office.

Hall was named to the second team along with Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Dereck Lively II (Duke), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and RJ Davis (North Carolina). Hall also received two votes for Preseason Player of the Year.

The Tiger center is coming off a career year in which he played through a foot injury for most of the season. Hall averaged a team-and-career-best 15.5 points per game (including 16.0 per game in ACC play), while also tallying 5.8 rebounds per contest. He finished with a team-leading 464 points, 38 blocks, shot 49.3 percent from the floor and totaled three double-doubles, while nearly earning the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.

He scored a career-high 28 points at Florida State last season, eclipsing the 20-point mark six times and scoring in double digits in 28 of his 30 games played. Showing off his defensive prowess to go along with an elite offensive game, Hall totaled 11 games in which he blocked multiple shots. He tallied a career-high four against NC State twice and North Carolina once.

The Spartanburg native finished as the highest scoring Tiger post player since Trevor Booker (2009-10). His 15.5 points per game average was the most by a Clemson center since 1990-91 when Dale Davis averaged 17.9.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.