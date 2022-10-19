CofC picked to finish 4th in CAA preseason poll

RICHMOND, Va. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association, as announced by the league as part of its men’s basketball media day on Wednesday morning.

The Cougars received 119 points and one first-place vote from the league’s head coaches. Pat Kelsey’s squad finished his first season at the helm of the program with an 8-10 CAA record, earning the sixth-seed for the conference tournament.

Towson was picked to finish first with 12 first-place votes with the Cougars receiving the lone remaining vote.

Sophomore Reyne Smith was also named to the All-CAA Preseason to Second Team. Smith, a sophomore guard from Ulverstone, Australia, was one of five selected to the preseason all-conference team. The CAA All-Rookie Team selection a year ago enters his sophomore campaign ranked 12th all-time at CofC in 3-point FG percentage (.375) and holds the school record for triples by freshman (90).

Ben Burnham picked up Honorable Mention All-CAA honors. The sophomore from Fort Mill, South Carolina joined Smith on the CAA All-Rookie Team after starting 26 games during his rookie campaign. The forward averaged 7.7 ppg and 4.3 rpg.

CofC begins the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Chattanooga at TD Arena.

2022-23 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank. Team (1st) Points

1. Towson (12) 144

2. Hofstra 122

3. Delaware 121

4. Charleston (1) 119

5. UNCW 101

6. Northeastern 84

7. Drexel 82

8. William & Mary 52

9. Stony Brook 50

10. Monmouth 49

11. North Carolina A&T 35

12. Elon 30

13. Hampton 25

Preseason Player of the Year: Aaron Estrada, Hofstra

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason First Team

Aaron Estrada Hofstra R-Sr. G Woodbury, N.J.

Cam Holden Towson R-Sr. G Forsyth, Ga.

Jameer Nelson Jr. Delaware R-Jr. G Haverford, Pa.

Charles Thompson Towson Sr. F Fort Washington, Md.

Nicolas Timberlake Towson Gr. G Braintree, Mass.

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason Second Team

Name School Class Position Hometown

Jyare Davis Delaware R-So. F Newark, Del.

Shykeim Phillips UNCW Sr. G Winterville, N.C.

Reyne Smith Charleston So. G Ulverstone, Australia

Jahmyl Telfort Northeastern Jr. G Boucherville, Quebec

Amari Williams Drexel Jr. F Nottingham, England

Honorable Mention: Ben Burnham, So., F, Charleston; Aaron Clarke, Gr., G, Stony Brook; Deuce Dean, Sr., G,

Hampton; Chris Doherty, R-Sr., F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, So., G, Hofstra; Marcus Watson, R-Jr., F,

North Carolina A&T; Ben Wight, Jr., F, William & Mary

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.