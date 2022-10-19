DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax.

The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department.

Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a hoax, according to the school.

“We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment,” the school said in a message to parents. “We appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff in following our safety procedures.”

The “hoax” comes two days after two juveniles were arrested on the school’s campus.

