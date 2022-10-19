DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax

The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston...
The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax.

The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department.

Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a hoax, according to the school.

“We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment,” the school said in a message to parents. “We appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff in following our safety procedures.”

The “hoax” comes two days after two juveniles were arrested on the school’s campus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed...
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology
Witnesses say that at least the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out.
FIRST ALERT: Crash redirecting traffic on Savannah Hwy.
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Jim Clyburn visits Palmetto Goodwill