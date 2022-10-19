Dorchester Dist. 2 candidates rack up endorsements ahead of election

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and most of the candidates in a local race for school board have racked up endorsements ahead of voters heading to the polls.

Four seats on Dorchester School District Two’s board will be up for a vote in the coming weeks, and there will be at least two new board members following this year’s election. Current board members Tanya Robinson and Brian Mitchum are not seeking reelection.

There are 12 candidates running for school board this year in Dorchester School District Two, an at-large district where board members represent the entire region rather than certain areas.

The Dorchester County Republican Party has endorsed six of the candidates: Kellie Bates, Bob McGuigan, Erica Miller, Frankie Starapoli, Jimmy Tupper and Eric Unger.

Chair Steven Wright said the party has contributed the maximum of $1,000 toward their campaigns. The Democratic Party has not endorsed any candidates in the race.

Conservative group Moms for Liberty has endorsed Bates, Tupper, Miller and Unger, saying they best align with their core values but haven’t donated any money.

The South Carolina Education Association (SCEA) has endorsed incumbents Gail Hughes and Justin Farnsworth and candidate Cynthia Powell. They have also donated $250 dollars to each of their campaigns.

“It was really important that we have people who, as I said earlier, know their limitations as a school board representative and know what they are required to do by law,” SCEA Representative MaryRita Watson said.

“I believe both community members, teachers and taxpayers need to see the clear choice in this election,” Wright said. “This is not an election that we have the ability to sit on the sidelines.”

Dr. Hester Young said she’s running a grassroots campaign and has been endorsed by local educators and neighbors.

Trindell Miller and Debbie Polk said they did not get any endorsements for their campaigns.

Early voting for this year’s elections begins on Monday and will run through Nov. 5.

