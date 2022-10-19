Eight Lowcountry football players chosen for North-South All-Star game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eight high school football players from around the Lowcountry have been selected to take part in the Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl All-Star game it was announced on Wednesday.

The group is headlined by Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne. One of the best signal callers in the area the last couple of seasons, Osborne’s senior year has been plagued by injuries. But he’s still managed to help lead the Patriots to a 5-3 record and a 2-0 start in Region play.

Other players from the 5-A level to get selected include Goose Creek defensive back Jordan Turner, Stratford linebacker Tory Gethers and Cane Bay offensive lineman Kameron Durant.

Beckham kicker Jack Weil will also take part as will Woodland offensive lineman James Moseley and a pair of defensive lineman Oceanside’s Timothy Castain and Cross’s A’Monte McCray.

The game will take place in Myrtle Beach on December 10th.

Congrats to our guy @ToryGethers_ for being selected to the south roster for the @NorthSouthFB game!#ARMORUP pic.twitter.com/cUCrn8dgNE — Stratford Football (@SHSKnightsFB) October 19, 2022

Grateful to be selected to North vs South🤞🏿 https://t.co/uDreAaHSCa — Kameron Durant (@KameronDurant) October 19, 2022

Coach Smith and the entire Bengal staff are excited to share the selection of Jack Weil to the North South All Star game to be played in Myrtle Beach on December 10th. Thankful your years of hard work are being recognized! Go South Team & PKSHU! pic.twitter.com/i5Fc3XMgHp — Beckham HS Football (@BeckhamFB_) October 19, 2022

