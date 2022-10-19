FIRST ALERT: Crash redirecting traffic on Savannah Hwy.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road is impacting Wednesday traffic in West Ashley.

Witnesses in the area say vehicles in both directions are being redirected.

The Charleston Police Department along with the St. Andrews Fire Department were in the area responding to the incident.

Witnesses also say that at least one of the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out now.

Witnesses say at least one of the vehicles caught on fire. (Olivia Grafton)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bad accident on Highway 17 near Orleans Road. Traffic in both directions being redirected @Live5News pic.twitter.com/LpUuLlfYJ8 — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) October 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.