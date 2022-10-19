SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash redirecting traffic on Savannah Hwy.

Witnesses say that at least the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out.
Witnesses say that at least the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road is impacting Wednesday traffic in West Ashley.

Witnesses in the area say vehicles in both directions are being redirected.

The Charleston Police Department along with the St. Andrews Fire Department were in the area responding to the incident.

Witnesses also say that at least one of the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

