Johns Island residents want solutions for deadly crashes

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Johns Island residents who have experienced deadly crashes firsthand are desperate for solutions to make their roads safer.

Susan Batts lost her daughter Kaiea last summer when the car she was traveling in hit a tree on Betsy Kerrison Parkway on Johns Island. She was just fourteen years old.

“Kaiea was just an amazing person,” Batts said. “We lost a bright light. We think about her, we miss her every day.”

Batts says losing someone you love in a car crash impacts you in a way that you really can’t explain. Every time she hears of someone losing their life on a Johns Island road, she feels there’s issues that aren’t being addressed.

“It seems to me like it happens more in this area than in other areas,” Batts said. “It seems like every few weeks there’s an accident or fatality.”

Stephen May has lived on River Road near the Brownswood Road intersection for 20 years. He’s lost track of how many accidents have happened in front of his home.

“In this particular application, I’m usually the first responder,” May said. “So, I’m the one that’s pulling people out of vehicles. I’m the one that’s, I always have a knife on my hip, so I’m the one that’s cutting the airbags. I’m the one that, there was a gentleman that went down here, I had to lay down across his back window and pull him out through the back of the truck.”

Johns Island is a jurisdiction shared by city and county law enforcement. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve had 24 fatal crashes on Johns Island roads since 2019. The Charleston Police Department says they have had seven fatal motor vehicle accidents on the island since 2017.

City of Charleston councilmember Karl Brady of district five says speed, distracted driving, and the narrow, windy roads create a dangerous combination.

“Especially on Johns Island where you have curvy roads, country roads, if you’re looking down at your phone for even a second and the road course changes, and you’re not paying attention then it could have deadly consequences,” Brady said.

Brady says one of the main challenges of managing Johns Island roadways is the way South Carolina divides road maintenance responsibilities. The city does not build roads. Instead, the county and state are the primary funders and builders of roads. On Johns Island, most of the roads are state roads, including River Road and Brownswood Road.

May thinks a guardrail and extended shoulders could help.

“Those images are in your mind,” May said. “You can’t forget those things.”

Brady suggests contacting state and county representatives to get them involved to begin working on road solutions.

