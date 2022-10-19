Lowcountry group heads to Florida to help with hurricane relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina cities worked hard and quickly to clean up and rebuild after Hurricane Ian. And while there is still some work to do at home, much of Florida is only in the early stages of recovery. That’s what inspired three men from the lowcountry to head down the coast and help.

They call their ride the LOST Bus which stands for Lending Our Services Traveling. Cain Thompson, Josh Haddad and Davis Linscott took off from Charleston for Florida in a school bus turned RV after Hurricane Ian hit, knowing there would be plenty of work for them do once they got there.

“For all of us, there was really no question about where we going. We just decided that was best, and there was a ton of need,” Haddad said.

They started inland, helping fix roofs and flood damage in Hardee County Florida, home to many low-income neighborhoods along the Peace River. People there saw intense flooding and some did not have insurance, needing help from volunteers.

“We partnered with a group called Send Me Missions and they do disaster relief all over but because they are based out of Wauchula Florida. They were able to kind of operate their home base for their neighbors which was cool to see,” Linscott said.

The town of Wauchula in Hardee County Florida experienced high winds and massive flooding from the nearby Peace River. Thompson described meeting a woman without insurance recently living alone as her son left for school. He said it’s hard to see people in such need, and that’s why they are doing what they can.

“And she’s really just got nowhere else to go and was just happy to have people in her home to talk to and be with. It’s just hard to walk away from something like that when all we’re doing is really a band aid,” Thompson said.

They said people in Wauchula described the Peace River as rising almost three times its normal swell impacting anyone within half a mile of its banks.

“The county itself kind of did not get a lot of media attention because it’s not directly on the coast. So when we showed up we got to be a big front for Send Me Missions to go around their community and put tarps on these people’s homes and take out drywall affected by flooding,” Linscott explained.

Their plan is to spend about a week serving each community and asking for recommendations on where to go next. So far, they headed from Wauchula for Port Charlotte, a hard-hit city on the coast.

Along the way, they are getting connected with bigger non-profits and local churches who are organizing volunteers for relief efforts. They say they’ve seen a lot of hurt and loss, but also a lot of love as the volunteers band together.

“We’re like two weeks out and the streets still look like a war zone. Like the curbs are full with debris, full with trees, trees are still on houses,” Linscott said.

The guys plan to be there about another month, helping a new community each week before coming back to the Charleston area.

