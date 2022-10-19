SC Lottery
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.(Anthony Shkraba/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body.

According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her young son to get a tattoo.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.

Thomas and Smith were both released from custody on appearance tickets and are expected in court Thursday and Nov. 3, respectively.

