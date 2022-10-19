Much cooler today with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of the coldest air of the season is with us today and Thursday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and cold morning temps. In fact, the coldest high temperature for today at the airport in North Charleston is 62 degrees set in 1974. We will come close to breaking that record, we are forecasting a high temperature of 62 degrees this afternoon. Patchy frost will also be possible tonight, especially for areas along and west of Interstate 95. By Friday and the weekend, temps will rebound into the low to mid 70s but still running below normal. Normal high for this time of year is 77 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62, Low 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 68, Low 45.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 49.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 58.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.