SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MUSC reports large hospitalization of infants, children with respiratory diseases

Signs of the virus are babies pulling at their bellies, head bobbing and grunting which are all...
Signs of the virus are babies pulling at their bellies, head bobbing and grunting which are all related to trouble breathing. (Generic hospital room)(KALB)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s chief of pediatric critical care says her department is seeing high numbers of kids in the ICU and emergency room with respiratory diseases.

In particular, Dr. Elizabeth Mack says doctors are treating a lot of RSV, or Respiratory Cyntial Virus which impacts infants. Infants struggle with breathing and coughing because their airways are smaller and take a hard hit when they get the sicknesses, which affects adults like a common cold.

Signs of the virus are babies pulling at their bellies, head bobbing and grunting which are all related to trouble breathing.

The increased number of Respiratory Cyntial Virus cases may be related to more human interactions and less masking following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mack.

“Certainly more than we saw of the other viruses during COVID because people were masked and distance, so these viruses… kids were protected, and so we did not see much the past couple years,” she says. “I do believe that these numbers are more than we’ve seen even pre-COVID as well.”

Mack also says the first child hospitalized from flu also came in this week and she worries it will be a hard upcoming season.

Her advice is to vaccinate kids against the flu starting at six months and COVID when they qualify to protect kids and keep them generally healthy.

For more information from MUSC, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Dorchester School District 2 board
Dorchester Dist. 2 candidates rack up endorsements ahead of election
MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed...
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology
The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m.
Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire
Source: Live 5
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology