New grocery store grand opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lidl, a German international discount retailer, is opening a new grocery store location in North Charleston.

Mayor Keith Summey says he’s proud to welcome an international company that’s synonymous with quality and affordability.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries and Wednesday they’ll be opening their third store in the Lowcountry.

Located in one of the newest shopping centers on Dorchester Road, Lidl is a neighbor to a few new businesses in the area.

Jessica Shangle with Lidl says they have invested more than $11 million into the new location creating more than 40 local jobs with competitive pay, benefits, and full-time positions.

The first 100 customers in line today will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.

This week customers can also give back to the Lowcountry Food Bank. From Wednesday to Sunday, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new My Lidl member who signs up and sets the North Charleston location as their home store.

“Giving back to our community is really important for Lidl, we have a national partnership with Feeding America so every store we open we donate products through our food bank partners,” Shangle says.

Rick Jordan with Lidl says they’ve stayed committed to low prices even during times when groceries are at an all-time high, and they plan to continue this.

Lidl officials say they are excited for people to come and check out the new location. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and is located at 8849 Dorchester Road.

