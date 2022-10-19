Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon.

Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case.

Police on Tybee Island have been called to a disturbance involving Quinton’s family members. Police say they were called in front of the Sandcastle Inn for a disturbance for people who were yelling back and forth, but no one was charged. Police say Quinton’s family members were involved, including his grandmother Billie Joe Howell.

People who work on Tybee said Quinton’s family members were staying at a motel on the Island and have since checked out. The Chatham County Police Department said they are not paying for any lodging for Quinton Simon’s family including if they’re staying on Tybee Island.

Leilani is not in witness protection or anything similar where police would pay for her lodging.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Quinton Simon’s remains at a Chatham County landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday that police believe his body was placed in a dumpster and then taken to the landfill.

Again, police have stated that Quinton’s mother, Leilani, is the prime suspect in his disappearance and death, but no arrests have been made in this case. Police do not believe Leilani is a flight risk at this time.

