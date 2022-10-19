Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a 57-year-old man, identified as Mark Tony Haynes, with three gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital and later died, Perez said.

Perez said they located the juvenile after a successful K-9 track and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

