Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting.
Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to a shooting.
Officers located a 57-year-old man, identified as Mark Tony Haynes, with three gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital and later died, Perez said.
Perez said they located the juvenile after a successful K-9 track and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
