SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a...
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International