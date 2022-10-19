SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Social media attacks on the rise and victims feel financial, emotional impact

FTC reports almost $800 million lost to social media fraud in 2021
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Social media hacks aren’t just an inconvenience for the owner of an account, it can put their income at risk and take a significant emotional toll.

Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), said her organization received a record number of identity crime complaints in 2021 and social media hacks saw one of the largest increases.

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported $797 million dollars in fraud losses connected to social media with the typical user losing around $400.

But for content creators on social platforms, the impact can be much bigger.

According to the ITRC’s latest report. the number of people who reported losing more than $10,000 doubled in 2021.

”There are so many folks that are using social media accounts, not just as a form of entertainment, but as a revenue generator,” Velasquez said. “When they end up losing that revenue, they have to rebuild it from the bottom up.”

Once hackers have control of an account, Velasquez said they attempt to scam money from followers. One victim reported a fraudster almost succeeded in stealing thousands of dollars from her audience.

Along with the lost money comes an emotional toll on victims. The same ITRC study showed 66% of people reported experiencing a strong emotional reaction to losing control of their accounts, and reported feeling violated, angry, and vulnerable.

Velasquez shared two main tips for anyone who has fallen victim to a scam or hacker:

Speak up: it can happen to anyone and it’s important to get help

Report it: The FTC, ITRC, and Better Business Bureau (BBB) all take reports of scams and fraud

You can report instances of fraud here:

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

www.idtheftcenter.org (use live chat feature) or call 888-400-5530

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/reportscam

You can also report scams to your state Attorney General.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

Latest News

This image from security video of Christian Secor, seen in a hallway in the U.S. Capitol on...
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term
Geoff Nuttall, 56, died, according to festival spokesperson Jenny Ouellette. He was undergoing...
Spoleto Festival music director dies as 56
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Susan Batts lost her daughter Kaiea last summer when the car she was traveling in hit a tree on...
Johns Island residents want solutions for deadly crashes
FILE - Students at Jana Elementary School began virtual learning after radioactive waste was...
Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school